Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday Apr 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Breathtaking views after Saudi Arabia receives heavy snowfall

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 20, 2021

  • Saudi Arabia experiences heavy snowfall in different cities.
  • Citizens post breathtaking photos of snow-covered deserts and mountains on social media.
  • Snowfall experienced in Aseer Province and the north-western city of Ha'il.

The weather turned pleasant in different parts of Saudia Arabia after the country faced heavy snowfall and thunderstorms. 

According to Geo News, citizens from several cities, including the north-western city of Ha'il and the Aseer province, have been posting photos of snow-covered deserts and mountains on social media. 

Heavy rains and snowfall were witnessed in Khamis Mushait, a city in south-west Saudi Arabia, Tanuma, and Al-Namas.

Related items

According to the Saudi Arabian Meteorological Department, heavy thundershowers are expected in Jazan, Asir, Al-Bahah, Makkah and several other areas.

Earlier this year, the country's Aseer region had experienced heavy snowfall, urging locals and foreigners alike to flock to the plains to witness the spectacle.

Half a century has passed since the temperature in Saudi Arabia’s Aseer region dropped below freezing. 

Feature image courtesy: Abdullah Al-Saleemi via Twitter.

More From World:

PM Imran Khan wishes ex-Indian premier Manmohan Singh a speedy recovery from coronavirus

PM Imran Khan wishes ex-Indian premier Manmohan Singh a speedy recovery from coronavirus
Rahul Gandhi isolating at home after testing positive for coronavirus

Rahul Gandhi isolating at home after testing positive for coronavirus
IEA issues 'dire warning' on carbon emissions as it predicts 5% increase

IEA issues 'dire warning' on carbon emissions as it predicts 5% increase
Coronavirus: India added to UK's travel ´red list´ hours after Boris cancels trip

Coronavirus: India added to UK's travel ´red list´ hours after Boris cancels trip
Pakistan asks Taliban to stay engaged in Afghan peace process

Pakistan asks Taliban to stay engaged in Afghan peace process
In a positive development, US invites Pakistan to climate change summit

In a positive development, US invites Pakistan to climate change summit
WATCH: In a first, NASA successfully flies helicopter on Mars

WATCH: In a first, NASA successfully flies helicopter on Mars
Middle East rivals Saudi Arabia, Iran hold talks in Baghdad

Middle East rivals Saudi Arabia, Iran hold talks in Baghdad
UK's Boris Johnson cancels India trip over coronavirus fears

UK's Boris Johnson cancels India trip over coronavirus fears

India's coronavirus infections soar to 15 million

India's coronavirus infections soar to 15 million
COVID-19: New Delhi faces acute dearth of hospital beds, oxygen amid surging cases

COVID-19: New Delhi faces acute dearth of hospital beds, oxygen amid surging cases
UK travel ban: British govt's move to 'red list' Pakistan challenged

UK travel ban: British govt's move to 'red list' Pakistan challenged

Latest

view all