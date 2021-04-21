Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Apr 21 2021
Meghan will face dilemma that Prince Harry is ‘split in two’, says Diana’s butler

Paul Burrell, who was Princess Diana's butler during her royal life, is opening up about Prince Harry's ongoing UK visit for his grandfather Prince Philip's funeral.

The ex-aide of the late Princess of Wales said that the Duke of Sussex will be “haunted” by his visit back home as he faces the consequences of his exit and his Oprah Winfrey interview.

Giving an interview to Closer magazine, Burrell said: "Harry's world was torn apart when he left the UK and moved to California last year - and now he's faced with the consequences. And in such devastating circumstances - to commemorate the loss of his grandpa.”

"Being back in the UK, seeing his family - the family he has criticized - is extremely difficult. Seeing his beloved granny, the Queen, and to face his father and brother would not be easy. Even submerging himself back into the House of Windsor and the buildings that hold so many memories,” he continued.

"The chapel - the same chapel where he married Meghan almost three years ago in very different circumstances. It will have stirred up all kinds of painful emotions for him. He will really have felt the impact of the decision he's made now and it'll hit home,” he said.

Burrell went on to add that Meghan too will encounter the dilemma that her husband feels “split in two” with his "heart on two different sides of the Atlantic".

