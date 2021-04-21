Can't connect right now! retry
'Prince Harry chose to prioritise his wife, son and unborn daughter'

Prince Harry's return to the United States a day before Queen Elizabeth's birthday has been called a snub by some British media outlets.

An artilce in Mail Online read, 'Prince Harry returns home from London to Montecito one day before the Queen's birthday and with family row unresolved - after meeting only once with his father and William following Philip's funeral.'

Commenting on the British media reports, Guy Pewsey wrote in Grazia that Harry has not snubbed his beloved grandmother on her birthday.

"Harry has not received an invitation to a cocktail party attended by his father, brother and grandmother and sent it back with a big red cross in the RSVP box. He has simply chosen to prioritise his wife, son and unborn daughter at a busy, stressful time," the writer said while defending the Duke of Sussex who lives in the US with his wife Meghan Markle and son Archie.

