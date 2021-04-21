Kate Middleton, Prince William step out for the first time since Prince Philip's funeral

Prince William and Kate Middleton on Wednesday stepped out for the first time since they attended the funeral of Prince Philip.

According to reports, the couple was granted special permission by the Queen to visit the Air Cadets in East London as the British monarch celebrated her birthday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are due to celebrate their 10 wedding ceremony next week.

The couple stepped out on the Queen's 95th birthday during the royal mourning period to honor the late Duke of Edinburgh.

The royal couple visited the 282 East Ham Squadron Air Training Corps, a visit which was carried out in honour of Prince Philip,who was Honorary Air Commodore-in-Chief of the squadron for 63 years before Kate took over as Commandant-in-Chief in 2015.