Thursday Apr 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Saudi flights will not resume from 20 countries facing travel ban

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 22, 2021

People wait for the arrival of relatives at King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital Riyadh. AFP/File
  • Saudi Arabia has decided to resume international flights from May 17.
  • The sanctions will remain in place for 20 countries where the situation is worse due to coronavirus.
  • The temporary ban, effective from February 3, included people arriving from Argentina, the UAE, Germany, and other countries.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has decided to resume international flights from May 17 except for the 20 countries that are under the grip of worsening coronavirus situation.

Replying to queries, the Saudi sources in a statement on Twitter account said: “Welcome, our dear guest, the suspension of all international flights will be lifted starting from 1 am on Monday, May 17. But this won’t be applicable to countries where the relevant official committee decided to suspend travel to or from due to the outbreak of coronavirus."

Saudi Arabia had imposed a travel ban on international flights on February 3.

Read more: Saudi Arabia suspends entry from 20 countries from Feb 3

The conditions for the resumption of flights may vary with different countries, Saudi Airlines said, adding that the sanctions will remain in place for countries where the situation is worse due to coronavirus.

Read more: PIA to continue bringing back Pakistanis from Saudi Arabia

The temporary ban, effective from February 3, included people arriving from Argentina, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, the United States of America, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Pakistan, Brazil, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Turkey, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, France, Lebanon, Egypt, India, and Japan.

A similar ban was placed in December after a new strain of COVID-19 was identified in the United Kingdom.

