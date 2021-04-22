Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Apr 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, William 'drifted to each other' naturally during intense reunion

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 22, 2021

Prince Philip saw Prince Harry and William drifting to each other like before

All eyes were on Prince Harry and William as they came together to lay their beloved grandfather, Prince Philip to rest. 

The reunion, although extremely intense in nature due to the fallout they had, saw the two brothers drifting to each other like before. 

"The procession choreography, in retrospect, was a mistake," historian Robert Lacey, author of the bestselling biography Battle of Brothers said

"As we saw, they could have walked side-by-side quite happily after all. What pleased me afterward was that it all seemed so totally natural, and they drifted to each other like the old days," he added. 

Harry and William chatted with each other casually after the funeral service ended as Kate Middleton joined them. 

The siblings continued speaking as they walked away from the church, as Kate stepped back to talk with Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

As far as coping with the loss of Philip is concerned, the royal family is going through a tough time. 

"It has been a very difficult time," a well-connected royal insider said. "The Duke was the head of the family, and if there were any time they were going to come together, it's now."

More From Entertainment:

Hilary Duff takes the lead in gender-swapped sequel of ‘How I Met Your Mother’

Hilary Duff takes the lead in gender-swapped sequel of ‘How I Met Your Mother’

Why Zac Efron's romance with Vanessa Valladares came crashing down

Why Zac Efron's romance with Vanessa Valladares came crashing down

Travis Barker's ex-wife hurt over grand gestures on Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker's ex-wife hurt over grand gestures on Kourtney Kardashian
Prince William gearing up to take throne under Queen Elizabeth's shadow

Prince William gearing up to take throne under Queen Elizabeth's shadow

Sofia Richie avoids awkward run in with Scott Disick's girlfriend Amelia Hamlin

Sofia Richie avoids awkward run in with Scott Disick's girlfriend Amelia Hamlin

John Travolta looks back at his iconic dance with Princess Diana

John Travolta looks back at his iconic dance with Princess Diana

Queen 'did not feel alone' when sitting by herself in Prince Philip's funeral

Queen 'did not feel alone' when sitting by herself in Prince Philip's funeral
Reason why Jennifer Lopez insisted on Alex Rodriguez split revealed

Reason why Jennifer Lopez insisted on Alex Rodriguez split revealed

Why Meghan and Harry haven't settled on a name for their daughter yet

Why Meghan and Harry haven't settled on a name for their daughter yet
Prince Charles ‘desperately’ wants to reconcile with Harry but William is ‘hesitant’

Prince Charles ‘desperately’ wants to reconcile with Harry but William is ‘hesitant’

Meghan Markle, son Archie broke the ice with Queen, spoke before Philip's funeral

Meghan Markle, son Archie broke the ice with Queen, spoke before Philip's funeral
From 'Mank' to 'Minari': Here are the 8 best picture contenders at the Oscars

From 'Mank' to 'Minari': Here are the 8 best picture contenders at the Oscars

Latest

view all