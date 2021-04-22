Prince Harry, William 'drifted to each other' naturally during intense reunion

Prince Philip saw Prince Harry and William drifting to each other like before

All eyes were on Prince Harry and William as they came together to lay their beloved grandfather, Prince Philip to rest.



The reunion, although extremely intense in nature due to the fallout they had, saw the two brothers drifting to each other like before.

"The procession choreography, in retrospect, was a mistake," historian Robert Lacey, author of the bestselling biography Battle of Brothers said.

"As we saw, they could have walked side-by-side quite happily after all. What pleased me afterward was that it all seemed so totally natural, and they drifted to each other like the old days," he added.

Harry and William chatted with each other casually after the funeral service ended as Kate Middleton joined them.

The siblings continued speaking as they walked away from the church, as Kate stepped back to talk with Sophie, Countess of Wessex.



As far as coping with the loss of Philip is concerned, the royal family is going through a tough time.

"It has been a very difficult time," a well-connected royal insider said. "The Duke was the head of the family, and if there were any time they were going to come together, it's now."