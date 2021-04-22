Can't connect right now! retry
Pfizer may supply coronavirus vaccine to India

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in front of the displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration. — Reuters/File
  • Pfizer is in discussions with India and committed to making its COVID-19 vaccine available for deployment in the country.
  • The company says it had offered India a not-for-profit price for its vaccine for the government's immunisation program.

Amid the alarming situation of coronavirus, Pfizer is in discussions with India and committed to making its COVID-19 vaccine available for deployment in the country, the US drugmaker said on Thursday.

The company said it had offered India a not-for-profit price for its vaccine for the government's immunisation program. 

The country is experiencing the worst spell of coronavirus as it reported the highest daily global toll, with over 300,000 coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours.

India's daily jump in cases of 314,835 surpasses the previous highest one-day rise in the world of 297,430 cases posted by the United States in January.

India's total cases are now at 15.93 million, while deaths rose by 2,104 to reach a total of 184,657, according to health ministry data.

