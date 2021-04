Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif on Thursday shared a throwback picture to celebrate "Earth Day".

The "Bharat" actress looked gorgeous in the picture taken at a beautiful place.

"To a day at one of the most beautiful places on earth. makes you appreciate days like these , just being out in nature ," she wrote.



Her post also accompanied an quote of Albert Einstein which read, "Look deep into nature and you will understand everything better"