pakistan
Thursday Apr 22 2021
Pakistan Railways to operate three special trains for Eid-ul-Fitr: sources

Thursday Apr 22, 2021

Passengers board a train. Photo: File
  • "Eid Special Trains" to run from Quetta to Rawalpindi, Karachi to Peshawar, and Karachi to Lahore, say sources.
  • Trains to run on 70% capacity due to coronavirus.
  • Special trains to be equipped with Economy, Business, AC and AC Lower coaches.

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways has decided to operate three special trains for Eid-ul-Fitr, according to sources. 

Sources told Geo News booking for the "Eid Special Trains" will begin in a few days, adding that due to the prevalent coronavirus situation, the trains will run at only 70% capacity. 

One of the trains will travel from Quetta to Rawalpindi while another will operate from Karachi to Peshawar. A third will take passengers from Karachi to Lahore, revealed sources. 

The special trains will be equipped with Economy, Business, AC and AC Lower coaches, said sources. 

