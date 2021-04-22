Pakistan Railways to operate three special trains for Eid-ul-Fitr: sources

Passengers board a train. Photo: File

"Eid Special Trains" to run from Quetta to Rawalpindi, Karachi to Peshawar, and Karachi to Lahore, say sources.

Trains to run on 70% capacity due to coronavirus.

Special trains to be equipped with Economy, Business, AC and AC Lower coaches.

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways has decided to operate three special trains for Eid-ul-Fitr, according to sources.

Sources told Geo News booking for the "Eid Special Trains" will begin in a few days, adding that due to the prevalent coronavirus situation, the trains will run at only 70% capacity.

One of the trains will travel from Quetta to Rawalpindi while another will operate from Karachi to Peshawar. A third will take passengers from Karachi to Lahore, revealed sources.

The special trains will be equipped with Economy, Business, AC and AC Lower coaches, said sources.