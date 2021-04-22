Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Apr 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Brit Awards featuring performance from Dua Lipa to be attended by 4,000 people

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 22, 2021

Around 4,000 guests will be allowed to attend next month´s Brit Awards ceremony as part of the government´s pilot scheme easing coronavirus restrictions for live events, organisers said Thursday.

Audience members at London´s O2 Arena will not need to socially distance or wear face coverings once seated, but will need to produce a negative test result for the virus.

More than half the tickets will go to key workers from London.

The annual ceremony, which normally takes place in February, was postponed by three months because of safety and logistical concerns due to the pandemic.

Superstar singer Dua Lipa is among the artists scheduled to perform during the ceremony.

"This has been a long, tough year for everyone and I´m delighted the night will honour the key worker heroes who have cared for us so well during that time and continue to do so," said the singer.

"They are quite simply an inspiration. The Brit Awards are always special and this will truly make it a night to remember."

For the first time, best album at UK pop´s biggest annual event has four women nominated on a five-act shortlist.

Emerging singer and poet Arlo Parks, soul singer Celeste, rap duo Young T & Bugsey and DJ and producer Joel Corry have all received three total nominations across different categories...AFP


More From Entertainment:

Prince Philip’s funeral attracted more views than Meghan Markle and Harry’s Oprah interview?

Prince Philip’s funeral attracted more views than Meghan Markle and Harry’s Oprah interview?

Anger looms against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle despite one month post Oprah interview

Anger looms against Prince Harry, Meghan Markle despite one month post Oprah interview
Fans remember Prince on fifth anniversary of his death

Fans remember Prince on fifth anniversary of his death
‘Best Actor’ award nominee Riz Ahmed dishes on Hollywood diversity

‘Best Actor’ award nominee Riz Ahmed dishes on Hollywood diversity
Eminem and Elton John: When unlikely pair became friends

Eminem and Elton John: When unlikely pair became friends

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle taking time to decide name for second baby for this reason

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle taking time to decide name for second baby for this reason
Katrina Kaif looks gorgeous in 'Earth Day' picture

Katrina Kaif looks gorgeous in 'Earth Day' picture
Ellen DeGeneres catches heat for driving after consuming 'weed drinks'

Ellen DeGeneres catches heat for driving after consuming 'weed drinks'
'Many disturbed by Prince Charles being overtly political than Queen'

'Many disturbed by Prince Charles being overtly political than Queen'

Queen 'coping amazingly well' despite Prince Philip grief

Queen 'coping amazingly well' despite Prince Philip grief

Prince Harry 'happy' to return to Meghan Markle after Prince Philip visit

Prince Harry 'happy' to return to Meghan Markle after Prince Philip visit
BRIT music awards to host 4,000-strong audience in UK pilot event

BRIT music awards to host 4,000-strong audience in UK pilot event

Latest

view all