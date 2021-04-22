PM Imran Khan calls for less taxes, more 'out-of-the-box' solutions

Can't connect right now! retry
Prime Minister Imran Khan. — PTI/Twitter
  • PM Imran Khan calls for reduced taxes and "out-of-the-box" solutions to improve economy.
  • Tasks Shaukat Tarin with ensuring the smooth functioning of the Economic Advisory Council.
  • Says reforms in the tax system, and making it simple and efficient are among the top priorities of the government.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that instead of imposing more taxes on the people, "out-of-the-box" solutions should be proposed to provide relief to the people.

The premier, in a meeting of the Economic Advisory Council (EAC) in which he participated via video link, also said that a roadmap for economic stability and sustainable growth should be presented.

Welcoming all the members to the EAC, the prime minister directed Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin to ensure the smooth functioning of the Council, which is tasked with making recommendations on important issues related to the country's economy.

The prime minister said that the purpose of setting up the Council was to take advantage of the suggestions by eminent economists in bringing the country's economy onto a more stable footing.

He said that in view of the difficult economic situation, instead of imposing a greater tax burden on the people, "out-of-the-box" solutions should be proposed to ensure sustainable development of the economy on the one hand and relief to the people on the other.

PM Imran Khan said that due to the efforts of the government, the business climate has improved and the confidence of the business community has been restored.

The prime minister further said that reforms in the tax system, and making it simple and efficient are among the top priorities of the government.

