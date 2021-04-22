WhatsApp web update: Version 2.21.8.14 released

The logo of WhatsApp can be seen in this illustration. — File photo

WhatsApp has released a new web version for its Android users — the 2.21.8.14 update.



According to WABetaInfo, you should update to the new version "if you are not a beta tester".

"If you are a beta tester, you shouldn't update to 2.21.8.14, because it's a build reserved to everyone," said WABetaInfo.

It said that web releases include all bug fixes implemented in the previous beta versions, submitted to the Play Store. "It's like a release candidate, a final beta."

"If you aren't a beta tester and you would like to know if there is something new in the 2.21.8.14 update, you should visit the Android page," said the platform.