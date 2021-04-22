WhatsApp web update: Version 2.21.8.14 released

Thursday Apr 22, 2021
WhatsApp has released a new web version for its Android users — the 2.21.8.14 update.
According to WABetaInfo, you should update to the new version "if you are not a beta tester".
"If you are a beta tester, you shouldn't update to 2.21.8.14, because it's a build reserved to everyone," said WABetaInfo.
It said that web releases include all bug fixes implemented in the previous beta versions, submitted to the Play Store. "It's like a release candidate, a final beta."
"If you aren't a beta tester and you would like to know if there is something new in the 2.21.8.14 update, you should visit the Android page," said the platform.