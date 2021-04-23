Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 23 2021
Jennifer Lopez feels about Alex Rodriguez's kids

Friday Apr 23, 2021

Jennifer Lopez, who recently split from Alex Rodriguez after years of whirlpool romance, has strong feelings about the former baseball player's kids.

JLo parted ways after Alex broke her trust. A media outlet, citing pal, reported that the songstress was the one who initiated the split.

The superstar reportedly remained in these difficult situations for a long period as the kids - who make her the happiest, kept her intact with the family.

Now, Jennifer Lopez's recent move suggests as she has not closed doors on her ex and his children as she sent love and best wishes to Rodriguez's daughter Ella Bella on her 13th birthday.

The photo shared by Jennifer Lopez also made an appearance in a tribute montage Ella's dad (and Lopez's ex) Alex Rodriguez posted on Instagram Wednesday.

Jennifer Lopez, 51, who has reportedly been enjoying the company of close pal Marc Anthony since her split, has somehow made up her mind to keep Alex and his children in touch. 

