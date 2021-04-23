Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Apr 23 2021
By
Web Desk

'Coverage-hungry' Meghan, Harry to leak private talks with royals, says expert

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 23, 2021

'Privacy is the last thing' they care about, royal expert blasts Harry and Meghan 

Senior members of the royal family are making a grave mistake by engaging in reunion talks with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, believes royal expert Angela Levin. 

This is because 'privacy is the last thing' Harry and Meghan care about as they are 'obsessed' with global coverage. 

Levin said the Sussexes should now "just continue their lives" quietly, after stepping down as working royals. 

"I think the Royal Family would be crazy to talk to Meghan and Harry.

"Whenever anything happens to them, big or small, they have to tell the world," the commentator told The Sun.

She added, "They are desperate that everybody knows what they are doing every minute of the day."

Meanwhile, after Harry returned to California post Philip's funeral, Mirror royal editor Russell Myers opined, "The saga continues. It'll be interesting to see how the rifts on each side will be repaired."

More From Entertainment:

Scott Disick still has lingering feeling for Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick still has lingering feeling for Kourtney Kardashian
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's relationship dynamic amid tumultuous UK trip

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's relationship dynamic amid tumultuous UK trip

Buckingham Palace reportedly at peace since Harry and Meghan's exit

Buckingham Palace reportedly at peace since Harry and Meghan's exit

Elizabeth Olsen says she denied being linked with sisters due to nepotism row

Elizabeth Olsen says she denied being linked with sisters due to nepotism row

Prince Harry, William taking first steps to rebuild tainted relationship: source

Prince Harry, William taking first steps to rebuild tainted relationship: source

Jennifer Lopez feels about Alex Rodriguez's kids

Jennifer Lopez feels about Alex Rodriguez's kids
Megan Thee Stallion shocks fans by announcing to take hiatus from music

Megan Thee Stallion shocks fans by announcing to take hiatus from music

Miley Cyrus creates a moment along with King Moxu on TikTok

Miley Cyrus creates a moment along with King Moxu on TikTok
Meghan Markle and son Archie spotted for first time since Prince Harry’s US return: photos

Meghan Markle and son Archie spotted for first time since Prince Harry’s US return: photos
Gigi Hadid's father shares heartwarming post honoring his daughter: She's self-made

Gigi Hadid's father shares heartwarming post honoring his daughter: She's self-made
Victoria Beckham shares her favourite photo captured by son Brooklyn Beckham

Victoria Beckham shares her favourite photo captured by son Brooklyn Beckham
Gal Gadot expecting her third daughter with husband Yaron Varsano

Gal Gadot expecting her third daughter with husband Yaron Varsano

Latest

view all