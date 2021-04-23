'Coverage-hungry' Meghan, Harry to leak private talks with royals, says expert

'Privacy is the last thing' they care about, royal expert blasts Harry and Meghan

Senior members of the royal family are making a grave mistake by engaging in reunion talks with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, believes royal expert Angela Levin.



This is because 'privacy is the last thing' Harry and Meghan care about as they are 'obsessed' with global coverage.

Levin said the Sussexes should now "just continue their lives" quietly, after stepping down as working royals.

"I think the Royal Family would be crazy to talk to Meghan and Harry.

"Whenever anything happens to them, big or small, they have to tell the world," the commentator told The Sun.

She added, "They are desperate that everybody knows what they are doing every minute of the day."

Meanwhile, after Harry returned to California post Philip's funeral, Mirror royal editor Russell Myers opined, "The saga continues. It'll be interesting to see how the rifts on each side will be repaired."