Friday Apr 23 2021
Sindh Assembly passes Child Protection Authority Amendment Act, 2021

Friday Apr 23, 2021

Image for representation only. Photo: File.
The Sindh Assembly has passed the Child Protection Authority Amendment Act, 2021, on Friday, April 23. 

According to Sindh Government's Spokesperson Senator Murtaza Wahab, who confirmed the development via a tweet, the new law will help the government address issues pertaining to child protection.

"Proud to have been part of this initiative," Murtaza Wahab wrote, adding that he is grateful to the PPP for giving him such an opportunity. 

Prior to the enactment of the new act, the province had the Sindh Child Protection Authority Act, 2011, in place. 

Back in January, PPP's Shamim Mumtaz, who is also a member of the Provincial Assembly, was appointed as the new chairperson of the Sindh Child Protection Authority.

According to the website of the Sindh Child Protection Authority, the Sindh Child Protection Act, 2011, was passed to "facilitate the cases of abuse and violence against children."

Initially, three Child Protection Units (CPUs) were established in Karachi, Hyderabad, and Sukkur under the act. However, the number of CPUs was gradually increased and fifteen Child Protection Units were established and fully operationalised by 2014-2015 with the collaboration of the Social Welfare Department, UNICEF, and other International and National Non-Governmental Organisations.

