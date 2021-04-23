Can't connect right now! retry
business
Friday Apr 23 2021
By
Reuters

Bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies suffer hefty losses over Biden's tax plans

By
Reuters

Friday Apr 23, 2021

Representations of virtual currency Bitcoin and US dollar banknotes are seen in this picture illustration taken January 27, 2020. — Reuters/File

  • The selloff came after reports that the Biden administration is planning a raft of proposed changes to the US tax code.
  • Bitcoin, the biggest and most popular cryptocurrency , slumped 5% to $48,8867.
  • The tax plans jolted markets, prompting investors to book profits in stocks and other risk assets.

TOKYO/LONDON: Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies on Friday witnessed major losses over concern that US President Joe Biden's plan to raise capital gains taxes would reduce investment in digital assets.

The selloff came after reports that the Biden administration is planning a raft of proposed changes to the US tax code, including a plan to nearly double taxes on capital gains to 39.6% for people earning more than $1 million.

Bitcoin, the biggest and most popular cryptocurrency , slumped 5% to $48,8867, falling below the $50,000 mark for the first time since early March, while smaller rivals Ether and XRP fell around 7%.

Related items

The tax plans jolted markets, prompting investors to book profits in stocks and other risk assets, which have rallied massively on hopes of a solid economic recovery. Levies on investment gains were reported to be in line for record increases.

"Bitcoin headed South today after President Biden signalled that he wanted to raise capital gains tax in the US," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst, Asia Pacific, at OANDA. "Now whether that happens or not, many bitcoin investors are probably sitting on some substantial capital gains if they stayed the course over the past year."

"I firmly believe that developed market regulation and/or taxation remain the crypto markets' Achilles Heel," he added.

Bitcoin is on track for a 15% loss on the week, though it is still up 65% since the start of the year. Ether dropped more than 10% on the day to as low as $2,107, a day after climbing to a record $2,645.97.

But while social media lit up with posts about the plan hurting cryptocurrencies, and individual investors complaining about losses, some traders and analysts said declines are likely to be temporary.

"I don't think Biden's taxes plans will have a big impact on bitcoin," said Ruud Feltkamp, CEO at automated crypto trading bot Cryptohopper. "Bitcoin has only gone up for a long time, it is only natural to see a consolidation. Traders are simply cashing in on winnings."

Others also remained bullish on bitcoin's long term prospects, but noted it might take time before prices start increasing again.

"There are reasons to believe the overall trend will remain bullish unless the price drops below $40k," said Ulrik Lykke, executive director at crypto hedge fund ARK36. "At the moment, we are not convinced that the trend will reverse into a bear market but we acknowledge it may take some time before the demand overtakes the supply again in the medium to short term."

Shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase also fell around 4% to $282 in US pre-market trading, marking the lowest level since its listing earlier this month. The listing had driven bitcoin prices to $65,000, before pulling back 25% in the following days.

"The Coinbase listing — the ultimate poacher-turned-gamekeeper moment — might have been the high watermark for Bitcoin," said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com.

More From Business:

'Best thing I've ever done:' says first-ever recipient of coronavirus vaccine

'Best thing I've ever done:' says first-ever recipient of coronavirus vaccine
Indian healthcare system collapses as coronavirus cases surge again

Indian healthcare system collapses as coronavirus cases surge again
Shuffle expected in economic ministries as Shaukat Tarin builds his team

Shuffle expected in economic ministries as Shaukat Tarin builds his team
Sindh farmers forced to sell wheat harvests to middlemen at lower rates as govt delays procurement

Sindh farmers forced to sell wheat harvests to middlemen at lower rates as govt delays procurement
Coronavirus: Canada announces suspension of flights from Pakistan, India

Coronavirus: Canada announces suspension of flights from Pakistan, India
Coronavirus: Flights from India suspended by UAE amid rising cases

Coronavirus: Flights from India suspended by UAE amid rising cases
Pharmaceutical giants shell out billions to shareholders as world confronts vaccine apartheid

Pharmaceutical giants shell out billions to shareholders as world confronts vaccine apartheid
Pakistani student blinded, disfigured in ‘heinous’ acid attack outside her home near New York City

Pakistani student blinded, disfigured in ‘heinous’ acid attack outside her home near New York City
US sets new emissions target at climate summit

US sets new emissions target at climate summit
Israel increasing air strikes in Syria against alleged Iranian encroachments

Israel increasing air strikes in Syria against alleged Iranian encroachments
Another Pakistani 'spy' pigeon taken into 'custody' by Indian border security force

Another Pakistani 'spy' pigeon taken into 'custody' by Indian border security force
Millions face hunger as Myanmar crisis worsens, United Nations says

Millions face hunger as Myanmar crisis worsens, United Nations says

Latest

view all