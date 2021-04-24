Sources weigh in on Archie’s thoughts over new sibling

An insider recently came forward to discuss baby Archie’s honest thoughts about becoming a big brother to his unborn baby sister.

The news was brought forward by a source close to Us Weekly and according to their findings, “Archie knows he’ll be a big brother soon and is very excited to help” but his parents “are a little worried now that they will have two kids around versus just one.”



For now though, the only thing on the couple’s mind is to “give Archie all the attention he can handle right now.”