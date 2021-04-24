Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Apr 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Sources weigh in on Archie’s thoughts over new sibling

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 24, 2021

Sources weigh in on Archie’s thoughts over new sibling

An insider recently came forward to discuss baby Archie’s honest thoughts about becoming a big brother to his unborn baby sister.

The news was brought forward by a source close to Us Weekly and according to their findings, “Archie knows he’ll be a big brother soon and is very excited to help” but his parents “are a little worried now that they will have two kids around versus just one.”

For now though, the only thing on the couple’s mind is to “give Archie all the attention he can handle right now.”

More From Entertainment:

When 'Supergirl' and 'Wonder Woman' met 'super hero' Ellen DeGeneres

When 'Supergirl' and 'Wonder Woman' met 'super hero' Ellen DeGeneres
'Borat' sequel: Former New York Mayor earns award for worst performances

'Borat' sequel: Former New York Mayor earns award for worst performances
Katrina Kaif wishes Varun Dhawan on his 34th birthday

Katrina Kaif wishes Varun Dhawan on his 34th birthday

Kangana Ranaut praises Pakistanis for expressing solidarity with India

Kangana Ranaut praises Pakistanis for expressing solidarity with India
Gal Gadot addresses biggest kitchen accident in quarantine

Gal Gadot addresses biggest kitchen accident in quarantine
Beyoncé reminisces over ‘Lemonade’s’ anniversary

Beyoncé reminisces over ‘Lemonade’s’ anniversary
Oprah touches on Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘surprise’ over consequences of honesty

Oprah touches on Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘surprise’ over consequences of honesty
Best picture Oscar winners of past 20 years

Best picture Oscar winners of past 20 years
Gigi Hadid accused of benefiting from nepotism after her dad calls her ‘self-made’

Gigi Hadid accused of benefiting from nepotism after her dad calls her ‘self-made’

Riz Ahmed capable of pulling an upset at the Oscars with best actor win

Riz Ahmed capable of pulling an upset at the Oscars with best actor win
Prince Harry snubbed William's kids George, Charlotte and Louis while in UK

Prince Harry snubbed William's kids George, Charlotte and Louis while in UK

Hilary Duff on gearing up for 'How I Met Your Father': 'It’ll be 'legendary'

Hilary Duff on gearing up for 'How I Met Your Father': 'It’ll be 'legendary'

Latest

view all