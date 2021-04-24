Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Apr 24 2021
Kangana Ranaut praises Pakistanis for expressing solidarity with India

Saturday Apr 24, 2021

 

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Saturday applauded Pakistani social media users for expressing solidarity with India which is witnessing a deadly new wave of coronavirus.

Kangana  said in a tweet "Heartwarming to see top trend from Pakistan #PakistanstandswithIndia. We too acknowledge their empathy in these testing times."

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday that the world must fight the global challenge confronting humanity, in the form of the coronavrius pandemic.

Expressing solidarity with India, Khan said, "I want to express our solidarity with the people of India as they battle a dangerous wave of COVID-19," tweeted PM Imran Khan."

