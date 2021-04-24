Harry, Meghan Markle’s second child's royal title revealed

The future royal title of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s unborn daughter has just been revealed.

This news has been brought forward by Garter Principal King of Arms Thomas Woodcock and he told Express, “Any daughter would automatically, as the daughter of a Duke, be Lady and then her Christian name…and then Mountbatten-Windsor.”



Even though Archie has no title either, both children will automatically be eligible for the title of prince and princess once their grandfather Prince Charles takes the throne.

Constitutional expert Iain MacMarthanne also claimed, "As with any child of the Duke of Sussex, they will have, upon the accession of Prince Charles, and unless George V’s Letters Patent of 1917 have been amended, the right to use the style HRH and the title Princess or Prince."

"Despite calls being made for the duke to be stripped of his titles, the fact remains he was born a Prince and it is by this fact that any children he may have will derive their own royal status.”

"Unless changes are made through parliamentary statute, Letters Patent, or discretionary action this fact will remain unaltered as will the consequences of it. Presently there is no modern-day precedent for stripping a person born with royal style and title of same.”

"At the time of Edward VIII’s abdication it was determined that whilst he might abdicate as King-Emperor, it was not competent to conclude that he could ‘abdicate’ his royal status, this fact was evidenced in him reverting to being HRH Prince Edward, before being created Duke of Windsor."