Meghan Markle, Harry threw William, Kate ‘under the bus’ for American dreams

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle chose to ‘throw’ Kate Middleton and Prince William under the bus for their US dreams.

This claim was brought forward by columnist Jan Moir and in a piece for the Daily Mail she wrote, “What sets these brothers apart is what is at stake – a kingdom versus stardom.”



“For the Sussexes can only truly establish themselves as celebrities in America if they throw the Cambridges under the woke bus.”