Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Apr 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Philip’s thoughts on Harry, Meghan Markle’s royal departure revealed

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 25, 2021

Prince Philip’s thoughts on Harry, Meghan Markle’s royal departure revealed

Prince Philip’s honest thoughts about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘derelict’ departure from the Firm have just been brought forward.

The claim was brought forward by royal biographer Robert Jobson and during his interview with Express he was quoted saying, "I think he was just trying to say to her and Harry, it’s not easy but you’ve got to knuckle down and get on with it.”

“You’ve got to respect it but if they’ve got a life to lead they’ve got to lead it. I think we expected that to be within the Royal Family. But as they couldn't, obviously it was disappointing and it's a dereliction of duty really because you signed up for the gig."

While being probed about the Sussex’s departure, Mr. Jobson also added, "I would say that he would hope that they would have given more time to it, yes.”

“Philip had struggled greatly with what he saw as a lack of respect shown to the Queen by Harry, whose behaviour, he felt, had been unbecoming of a prince.”

"‘Both Her Majesty and the Duke have a soft spot for Prince Harry. But on this matter they both felt he and his new wife had behaved recklessly and without proper consideration to the consequences to the institution they had both signed up to serve, the Crown. Yes they thought their behaviour was unpredictable and showed a total lack of respect,’ said a senior member of the Royal Household.”

More From Entertainment:

Ayeza Khan thanks fans as she nears 9 million followers on Instagram

Ayeza Khan thanks fans as she nears 9 million followers on Instagram

Prince William’s ‘entitled’ new income source unearthed

Prince William’s ‘entitled’ new income source unearthed
Lindsay Lohan’s father cuffed over rehab ‘kickback’ claims

Lindsay Lohan’s father cuffed over rehab ‘kickback’ claims
Do you know Queen Elizabeth trained and worked as a mechanic during WWII?

Do you know Queen Elizabeth trained and worked as a mechanic during WWII?
History-making Oscars asks viewers to 'Bring your movie love'

History-making Oscars asks viewers to 'Bring your movie love'
Carla Bruni mourns death of designer Alber Elbaz

Carla Bruni mourns death of designer Alber Elbaz

'Kurulus: Osman' star Ozge Torer looks chic in latest picture

'Kurulus: Osman' star Ozge Torer looks chic in latest picture

Prince Harry's visit for Princess Diana's statue ceremony in question

Prince Harry's visit for Princess Diana's statue ceremony in question
Emilia Clarke opens up about 'genre-bending' comic book

Emilia Clarke opens up about 'genre-bending' comic book
Prince Harry slammed for 'leaking' royal news to US media

Prince Harry slammed for 'leaking' royal news to US media
Prince Harry turned down Prince Charles' request to have private conversation

Prince Harry turned down Prince Charles' request to have private conversation
Eminem drops first NFT collection

Eminem drops first NFT collection

Latest

view all