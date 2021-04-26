Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Apr 26 2021
By
ZBZeeshan Baksh

PM Imran Khan agrees to meet pro-Jahangir Tareen lawmakers: sources

By
ZBZeeshan Baksh

Monday Apr 26, 2021

Prime Minister Imran (left) and PTI's former secretary-general Jahangir Tareen. — File photo

  • PM Imran Khan will meet at least 30 PTI lawmakers, say sources.
  • The lawmakers will present Tareen's case in front of the premier.
  • The lawmakers had earlier rejected to meet a committee formed by the premier.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has agreed to meet and listen to the reservations of PTI lawmakers who have come out in support of estranged party leader Jahangir Tareen, sources said Monday.

The premier, according to sources, is scheduled to meet at least 30 PTI lawmakers tomorrow. The party's MPAs and MNAs, who are close to the estranged leader, will present Tareen's case to the prime minister, confirmed sources. 

Last week, PTI lawmakers backing Tareen refused to hold a meeting with a committee formed by the premier to hold talks with them, insisting they wanted the prime minister himself to listen to their reservations.

Related items

"Imran Khan is our captain, and we will present our grievances only in front of him," the lawmakers had said, according to sources.

PTI lawmakers propose quitting assemblies

Earlier, PTI lawmakers had offered to quit the assemblies in support of Tareen, during a meeting held at his Lahore residence.

Sources privy to the meeting informed Geo News that more than 30 members of both the national and provincial assemblies attended the huddle and discussed the roadmap ahead for the party, with a majority of them offering to resign.

According to the sources, the offer of resignations was not unanimously agreed upon by all lawmakers as a measure suited for the time being.

The lawmakers were, however, of the opinion that if "injustices" against Tareen continue, then the option of resignations from the assemblies must be exercised.

The sources said that the lawmakers also decided to contact others from the party.

More From Pakistan:

The Future of TLP in Pakistan’s politics

The Future of TLP in Pakistan’s politics
SC accepts review petitions challenging verdict on presidential reference against Justice Isa

SC accepts review petitions challenging verdict on presidential reference against Justice Isa
Federal cabinet to shift proceedings online

Federal cabinet to shift proceedings online

COVID-19 vaccine: Pakistan starts registration for 40-49 age group from April 27

COVID-19 vaccine: Pakistan starts registration for 40-49 age group from April 27
Lockdown in Sindh: Govt closes all schools, colleges and universities amid COVID-19 surge

Lockdown in Sindh: Govt closes all schools, colleges and universities amid COVID-19 surge
Pakistan to unite Muslim countries under one banner against Islamophobia: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan to unite Muslim countries under one banner against Islamophobia: PM Imran Khan
Watch: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan vaccinates senior citizens herself

Watch: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan vaccinates senior citizens herself
No PPP, ANP: PDM to discuss anti-govt strategy today

No PPP, ANP: PDM to discuss anti-govt strategy today
Eid likely to fall on May 14 in Pakistan, Ramadan to be of 30 days

Eid likely to fall on May 14 in Pakistan, Ramadan to be of 30 days

Latest

view all