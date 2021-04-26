Cambridge exams: NCOC issues directives to ensure coronavirus SOPs in centres

Students can be seen in an examination hall in Karachi on April 26, 2021, as Cambridge exams are underway in Pakistan. — Twitter/Deputy Commissioner South Karachi

NCOC says examinations being conducted in line with the Ministry of Education's decision.

Despite the mounting pressure from students, the Cambridge examinations were held today.

NCOC says not more than 50 students should be allowed in a centre.

The National Command and Operations Centre on Monday directed concerned authorities to ensure coronavirus SOPs during ongoing Cambridge examinations.

Despite the mounting pressure from students who demanded the cancellation of exams amid an intensifying coronavirus situation, Cambridge examinations were started today with strict coronavirus standard operating procedures in place across Pakistan.

Extending good wishes to the appearing candidates on Twitter, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood said that these are tough times and difficult decisions have been made keeping the student's best interest in view.

"British Council is committed to strict implementation of SOPs and we will monitor them closely. Good Luck!" the federal minister said in a tweet.

The NCOC session, headed by its chairman Asad Umar and co-chaired by National Coordinator Lieutenant General Hamood-Uz-Zaman Khan, was held in Islamabad.



The NCOC, in a statement, said the examinations were being conducted in line with the Ministry of Education's decisions. The forum directed that not more than 50 students should be allowed in a centre.

Meanwhile, in Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi, violation of coronavirus SOPs was seen, as several students did not wear face masks — essential equipment to keep the virus at bay. The parents were also present outside the exam halls waiting for their children.



The forum deliberated over the increasing coronavirus cases and imposition of lockdowns to curb the spread of the pandemic in the country.