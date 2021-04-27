Joe Biden 'determined' to help India amid close fight against coronavirus

US President Joe Biden (Left), Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Right).

US President Joe Biden has offered assistance to India in the fight against the devastating surge in Covid-19 cases.



Biden further maintains that Washington was “determined” to help New Delhi.



US aid to India will include masks, vaccines, and PPE kits.



US President Joe Biden has offered assistance to India in the fight against the devastating surge in COVID-19 cases in exchange for the help provided by India last year when America was grappling with almost the same situation.

Read more: Coronavirus cases in the United States decline following vaccinations

"Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need," the US president wrote on Twitter, retweeting a post from his National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

Sullivan announced the assistance after a phone call with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval, Indian media reported.

Biden further maintained that Washington was “determined” to help New Delhi, pushing back on the narrative that America was late to come to India’s rescue.

The US president assured all kinds of support and cooperation to Indian PM Narendra Modi, the White House said, adding that India to be provided with vaccines and vaccine-making equipment.



US aid to India will include masks, vaccines, and PPE kits. Also, laws on equipment availability will be relaxed under the World Trade Organisation. In addition, the US will send millions of doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to India.



Read more: India's coronavirus crisis intensifies as Britain, Germany and US pledge aid

India's daily rise in coronavirus cases retreated from record levels on Tuesday but stayed above the 300,000 marks for a sixth straight day.



With 323,144 new cases, India's overall caseload now stands at 17.64 million. Deaths from COVID-19 rose by 2,771 to reach a total of 197,894, according to health ministry data.