Tuesday Apr 27 2021
Reuters

WHO still in talks on Russia's Sputnik vaccine but no date for review

Reuters

File photo of coronavirus vaccine.
  • WHO says its discussions about the Russian-made Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine are underway.
  • However, it has not yet set a date to evaluate the shot's clinical data for possible emergency use listing.
  • Brazilian health regulator Anvisa has rejected importing the Sputnik V requested by state governors battling a deadly second wave.

GENEVA: The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday it was still in discussions about the Russian-made Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine and had not yet set a date to evaluate the shot's clinical data for possible emergency use listing.

"On Sputnik, we are still waiting, we are still in the back-and-forth stage. So we don't have a review meeting scheduled yet," WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris told a briefing in Geneva.

Brazilian health regulator Anvisa on Monday rejected importing the Sputnik V requested by state governors battling a deadly second wave.

Technical staff highlighted "inherent risks" and serious defects, citing a lack of information guaranteeing its safety, quality, and effectiveness.

