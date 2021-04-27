Punjab bans commercial activities from 6pm to sehri in light of rising coronavirus cases

— Reuters/File

Punjab bans commercial activities from 6pm to sehri.

Inter-city public transport will operate at 50% occupancy; trains at 70% occupancy.



Sports, cultural activities to remain banned.

The Punjab government on Tuesday announced a complete ban on commercial activities from 6pm to sehri in light of rising coronavirus cases.



According to a notification by the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, essential services however, including petrol pumps, medical stores, vaccination centres, will remain open.

Inter-city public transport will operate at 50% occupancy, while train services have been permitted to run at 70% occupancy, the notification said.



"All types of inter-provincial public transport shall remain closed for two days (Saturday & Sunday) except goods/freight, medical and other emergency services," it added.

Moreover, sports and cultural activities will also be banned across the province.

The restrictions will remain in effect till May 17.



