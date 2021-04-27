Can't connect right now! retry
Punjab bans commercial activities from 6pm to sehri in light of rising coronavirus cases

  • Punjab bans commercial activities from 6pm to sehri.
  • Inter-city public transport will operate at 50% occupancy; trains at 70% occupancy.
  • Sports, cultural activities to remain banned.

The Punjab government on Tuesday announced a complete ban on commercial activities from 6pm to sehri in light of rising coronavirus cases.

According to a notification by the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, essential services however, including petrol pumps, medical stores, vaccination centres, will remain open.

Inter-city public transport will operate at 50% occupancy, while train services have been permitted to run at 70% occupancy, the notification said.

"All types of inter-provincial public transport shall remain closed for two days (Saturday & Sunday) except goods/freight, medical and other emergency services," it added.

Moreover, sports and cultural activities will also be banned across the province.

The restrictions will remain in effect till May 17.

Read all about the restrictions below:


