‘Don’t be politically correct’: Trump criticizes the Oscars amidst its viewership dip

Former US President Donald Trump was one of the many critics of Sunday night’s Academy Awards ceremony which received its record-breaking low ratings this year.

Trump, calling the ceremony “politically correct and boring”, suggested that a charismatic host be hired for the show which should also now be referred to as the Academy Awards only, dropping the “Oscars” term.

In a statement released, per Insider, Trump said: "What used to be called The Academy Awards, and now is called the 'Oscars' — a far less important and elegant name — had the lowest Television Ratings in recorded history, even much lower than last year, which set another record low.”

"If they keep with the current ridiculous formula, it will only get worse—if that's possible. Go back 15 years, look at the formula they then used, change the name back to THE ACADEMY AWARDS, don't be so politically correct and boring, and do it right. ALSO, BRING BACK A GREAT HOST,” the statement continued.

Before concluding, he added that “television people” have been using the award show to “cancel Conservatives and Republicans” while “promoting” the Democratic Party.

According to Nielsen, the Academy Awards this year, hosted at Los Angeles’ Union Station and the Dolby Theatre, gathered a viewership of 10.3million, which, Deadline reported, made it the least-watched and lowest-rated ceremony in the history of the Oscars.