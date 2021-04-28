Can't connect right now! retry
PM Imran Khan visiting Quetta to inaugurate development projects today

Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: AFP

  • PM Imran Khan to launch government's Kamyab Jawan Program in Balochistan today.
  • He will be visiting Quetta for one day to inaugurate several development projects.
  • Premier last visited Quetta in January this year after the brutal attack on coal miners in Machh.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is visiting Quetta for a day today (Wednesday) to inaugurate several development projects.

The premier will also be briefed over several issues, including the situation of law and order, coronavirus and ongoing developmental process in Balochistan.

PTI leader Muhammad Usman Dar, in a video message, said PM Khan will launch the Kamyab Jawan Program in Balochistan. He said the PM will also distribute cheques among the successful candidates of the government's youth entrepreneurship scheme.

At least Rs5 billion will be distributed among the youth of Balochistan by the end of 2021, Dar said. This aims to support young people set up their own businesses.

The premier last visited Quetta in January this year, where he met with the families of slain coal miners – killed on January 3 in a brutal attack in Machh – and members of the Hazara community.

