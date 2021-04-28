Can't connect right now! retry
Olivia Rodrigo sheds light on ‘identity crisis’ battle in Disney days

Singer songwriter Olivia Rodrigo recently sat down for a chat and got candid about her past ‘identity crisis’ during Disney shoots.

The star got candid about her identity crisis during her magazine cover shoot for Elle and was quoted saying, "It's a multicamera sitcom, so literally every set is within a yard of each other. You just walk to the different sets," and as a result, faced "an identity crisis on steroids.”

The singer recalled once asking herself, "Who the [expletive] am I? Who cares about me? How do I treat people? Most 14-year-olds aren't in a room with adults being like, 'So, what's your brand?'"

During the course of her interview Rodrigo even shed light on the time where she broke down “literally crying” before a piano lesson at the age of nine, all because "I realized that songwriting was something that people do, and it's a craft.”

