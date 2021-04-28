Pakistan to start local production of CanSinoBio's coronavirus vaccine next month

A Health worker gives COVID-19 vaccine to a person at Sherpao hospital in Peshawar, on March 25, 2021. — INP/File

Raw material for vaccine preparation to reach Pakistan in early May.

Vaccine might be available by end of May for public inoculation.

Pakistan vaccinated 100,000 people for the first time today.

Pakistan will start the local production of CanSinoBio's coronavirus vaccine next month, National Institute of Health's officials said Tuesday. The development comes after 100,00 people were vaccinated in a day for the first time in Pakistan yesterday.

The NIH officials said the arrangements to prepare CanSinoBio's coronavirus vaccine were done, while the raw material for the vaccine would reach Pakistan in early May.

Chinese experts are also present in Islamabad to help in the preparation of the vaccine, officials said, adding NIH had started the venture in collaboration with a Chinese company.

The official said they were hopeful that the single-dose vaccine would be available by the end of May for public inoculation.



It is pertinent to mention here that CanSinoBio's officials had trained NIH experts to prepare vaccine doses.