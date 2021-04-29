Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Apr 29 2021
Kendall Jenner shows off her elegance as she steps out for errands run in NYC

Thursday Apr 29, 2021

Kendall Jenner left the onlookers awe-struck with her elegance as she appeared during her latest outing in NY City on Wednesday, giving fans major style envy in yellow jean jacket.

The supermodel stood out in her bold look as she left hotel with her bodyguard, wearing a bright yellow jean jacket over a white T-shirt with matching trousers.

The runway beauty attracted a massive crowed around her as she stepped out for an errands run. The cover girl stunned onlookers with her sidewalk during her appearance.

The reality star flaunted her slim midsection with her high-waisted yellow trousers, which featured flared bottoms.

Kendall paired the bottoms with a matching jacket, which she opted to leave open.

She also wore a black face mask with small framed sunglasses to round out her spring chic ensemble. The brunette beauty styled her hair sleek and center parted with minimal makeup.

Kendall Jenner's stunning pictures went viral and attracted massive applause from her admirers as she was looking elegant in stylish outfit.

