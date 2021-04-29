Harry had ‘awkward’ chat with David Beckham after Meghan and Victoria’s fallout

Turns out, Meghan Markle has had beef with more people than we thought.



The Duchess of Sussex is said to have had a fallout with British designer Victoria Beckham as their husbands were reported to have had an awkward conversation about their row.

According to The Sun, Meghan and Victoria were said to have argued last year when the former alleged the latter of leaking private stories and details about her and their friendship to the press.

The report states, that is when Prince Harry had to step forward and have a talk with David Beckham.

A source told the tabloid: “Harry was very polite, but obviously it was a pretty awkward exchange and David was mortified.”

“Inexplicably, [Meghan] feared Victoria was behind it — I mean, the idea that Victoria Beckham would be personally ringing journalists to give them a scoop is ridiculous — and spoke to Harry about it,” they added.

"Harry is very protective of Meghan, and decided to deal with the matter head-on, by directly contacting his good pal, David,” they went on to say.

"He quickly put Harry right, and the two men agreed to move on — but it certainly made things awkward for a while,” the insider shared.

Per the report, the two friends took months to solve their problems and put the drama behind them, which had occurred around the same time when the duke and duchess stepped down as senior members of the British royal family.