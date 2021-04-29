PM Imran Khan orders inquiry against Pakistan's envoy to Saudi Arabia

Prime Minister Imran Khan. File photo

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said he has ordered a full-scale inquiry against the country’s envoy to Saudi Arabia Raja Ali Ejaz after receiving reports of mistreatment of overseas Pakistanis by the embassy.

“On my directive, a high-powered investigation is underway to probe the Ambassador and staff on the complaints of mistreatment meted out to Pakistanis,” the prime minister said in his address at the launch of Roshan Digital incentives for expats.

The premier expressed strong displeasure of the reports of the embassy staff allegedly involved in minting money from Pakistani nationals. The maximum staff of the embassy has been recalled, he added.

He warned of strict action against those held responsible for negligence.

“It is the duty of foreign missions to extend best possible services to Pakistanis, particularly belonging to labourers and working class,” he said.

PM Imran in particular acknowledged the services of labour class Pakistani nationals working abroad in tough conditions and sending their hard-earned money to their families back home.

“These workers deserve our utmost respect and the government will not spare anyone behaving with them wrongly,” he said.