Thursday Apr 29 2021
Meghan Markle ‘offended’ after being asked to host a show about puppies

Thursday Apr 29, 2021

Meghan Markle ‘offended’ after probed about hosting show on princesses, puppies

Sources suggest Meghan Markle was recently offended by a recent claim that she combines royalty and puppies in a new show.

For those unversed, the entire conversation surrounding puppies and princesses began during Meghan’s talk with Quibi’s founder Jeffrey Katzenberg.

The news was brought forward by a source close to Mail on Sunday and they were quoted saying, “Meghan seemed to find that idea offensive and though she was gracious in the moment, people in the room were a bit appalled that this was the pitch to her.”

