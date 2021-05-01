Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday May 01 2021
Kim Kardashian gives a mesmerising change to her personality with blond eyebrows and hair

Saturday May 01, 2021

Kim Kardashian looked unrecognizable as she debuted a new bleached eyebrow look on social media.

 The 40-year-old KUWTK beauty shared photos from the brow bleaching process Thursday in her Instagram story.

The first pic showed the 'Keeping UP With The Kardashians' star posing with heavy bleach smeared across her eyebrows. Her naturally brunette hair was done up in no-fuss braids.

The reality star star explained that the dye job was for "a special shoot." In one shot, Kardashian also donned a blond wig for a look that made her nearly unrecognizable.

Kim Kardashian shared two more images on Twitter, showing her bleached brows. She captioned the post: 'a special shoot'. 

