With 146 new fatalities, Pakistan's coronavirus death toll nears 18,000

The number of recoveries nationwide has reached 717,009 so far. AFP/File

Pakistan reports 146 new coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours.



Positivity ratio recorded at 9.63% in the country as of today.



The total tally of COVID-19 cases now stands at 825,519, with most cases reported in Punjab.



Pakistan has reported 146 new coronavirus deaths during the last 24 hours, raising the total death tally to 17,957 nationwide on Saturday.



According to the latest figures provided by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 48,740 coronavirus tests were conducted in the country, out of which 4,696 came back positive.



The positivity ratio was recorded at 9.63% in the country as of today.

The total tally of COVID-19 cases now stands at 825,519, with most cases reported in Punjab.

Read more: After UK, South African, and Brazilian variants have entered Sindh: Dr Azra Pechuho

The number of recoveries nationwide has reached 717,009 so far, while the number of active cases in the country stands at 90,553 as of today.

According to the official portal, the total number of COVID-19 patients in Sindh has reached 283,560, while 4,645 people have died so far.

Province-wise breakdown

The total number of coronavirus patients in Punjab is 303,182 and 8,500 people have died from the virus, while the total in Balochistan has reached 22,369, with a death toll of 236.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 118,413 people have been infected with coronavirus and 3,310 people have lost their lives to it. In Azad Kashmir, 17,187 people have been infected with the virus and 476 people have died.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, 5,310 coronavirus patients have been reported so far and 107 deaths.

According to the portal, the total number of COVID-19 patients in the federal capital Islamabad is 75,498 and so far 683 patients have died.