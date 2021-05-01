Can't connect right now! retry
PM Imran Khan lauds FBR's efforts on achieving growth of 57% in April

  • PM Imran Khan commends FBR for its efforts in achieving growth of 57% in April.
  • Premier says collections recorded at Rs384 billion compared to Rs240b in April 2020.
  • Collections reached Rs3,780b in July-April - 14% higher than the same period last year, says prime minister.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday commended the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for its efforts in achieving growth of 57% in April, 2021 with collections recorded at Rs384 billion compared to Rs240 billion in April last year.

"I commend FBR efforts on achieving growth of 57% in April 2021 with collections recorded at Rs384 billion compared to Rs240 bn in April 2020," the premier wrote on Twitter.

The prime minister noted that the collections reached Rs3,780 billion in July-April - 14% higher than the same period last year. 

Read more: FBR surpasses seven-month tax target by Rs17b

"Shows our policies have led to broad-based econ revival," PM Khan wrote.

In January this year, FBR had surpassed its seven-month (July-Jan) collection target by Rs17 billion as it collected Rs2,568 billion against the desired target of Rs2,551 billion.

The monthly target of the FBR for January, 2021 was Rs341 billion while it collected Rs363 billion, crossing the target by Rs22 billion.

“The revival of stalled IMF program is around the corner and the FBR’s performance for achieving its target for January, 2021 will help to restore the confidence of tax collection machinery,” a top official of the FBR had said on Twitter. 

