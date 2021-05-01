Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday May 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Alex Rodriguez still hoping to get back together with Jennifer Lopez

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 01, 2021

Not too long after Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez parted ways, reports have revealed that the latter may be regretting the split.

According to a source close to the Hustlers star, the retired baseball player still wants to get back together with Lopez who can no longer trust him.

Speaking to People, the source said: "Alex seems to have a harder time letting go. He still wants to get back together with Jennifer. But to her, their relationship is over."

That being said, the two still remain cordial even after ending their engagement as they were recently spotted at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles last week.

An insider had explained that the two were there to "talk business and how to move forward in a friendly way."

"Jennifer and Alex are figuring out how to be exes and still remain friends,” the insider added. 

More From Entertainment:

Lupita Nyong’o reveals how ‘Black Panther 2’ will honour Chadwick Boseman

Lupita Nyong’o reveals how ‘Black Panther 2’ will honour Chadwick Boseman
Kate found it ‘worrying’ that Meghan was ‘unwilling’ to talk about her family

Kate found it ‘worrying’ that Meghan was ‘unwilling’ to talk about her family
All is still not forgiven between Prince William and Prince Harry: report

All is still not forgiven between Prince William and Prince Harry: report
Meghan Markle hosts virtual roundtable for young female activists

Meghan Markle hosts virtual roundtable for young female activists

Prince Harry ‘grateful’ to have ‘reconnected’ with royal family during UK visit

Prince Harry ‘grateful’ to have ‘reconnected’ with royal family during UK visit
Jennifer Lopez spotted with ex Ben Affleck days after A-Rod split

Jennifer Lopez spotted with ex Ben Affleck days after A-Rod split

Recording Academy ends 'secret' Grammy committees over claims of rigging

Recording Academy ends 'secret' Grammy committees over claims of rigging
Kim Kardashian gives a mesmerising change to her personality with blond eyebrows and hair

Kim Kardashian gives a mesmerising change to her personality with blond eyebrows and hair
Nikki Glaser to host MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted on May 17

Nikki Glaser to host MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted on May 17
Meghan Markle was 'wrong in her interpretation of royal protocol': Omid Scobie

Meghan Markle was 'wrong in her interpretation of royal protocol': Omid Scobie
Cardi B amazes fans with her latest Instagram glamour shots

Cardi B amazes fans with her latest Instagram glamour shots
Reese Witherspoon cuts summery figure as she steps out with husband and son in LA

Reese Witherspoon cuts summery figure as she steps out with husband and son in LA

Latest

view all