Alex Rodriguez still hoping to get back together with Jennifer Lopez

Not too long after Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez parted ways, reports have revealed that the latter may be regretting the split.



According to a source close to the Hustlers star, the retired baseball player still wants to get back together with Lopez who can no longer trust him.

Speaking to People, the source said: "Alex seems to have a harder time letting go. He still wants to get back together with Jennifer. But to her, their relationship is over."

That being said, the two still remain cordial even after ending their engagement as they were recently spotted at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles last week.

An insider had explained that the two were there to "talk business and how to move forward in a friendly way."

"Jennifer and Alex are figuring out how to be exes and still remain friends,” the insider added.