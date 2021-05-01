Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday May 01 2021
Experts dish on Prince William's 'aggressively scripted' video: report

Saturday May 01, 2021

Experts dish on Prince William's 'aggressively scripted' video: report

An expert recently weighed in on Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘aggressively scripted’ anniversary video.

Body language expert Jason Lee brought the claim forward and was quoted telling Nickiswift.com that the video seemed “aggressively scripted.”

“The video feels aggressively scripted to me when you look at William and Kate's expressions. But maybe that's the price of poker and the way things are done when you're famous.”

“I certainly wouldn't recommend reading too far into this based on these circumstances. Clearly, the presence of what is most likely a professional film crew isn't enough to deter them from displaying genuine laughter and 'full-face smiles'.”

“When a smile involves the entirety of the face, specifically the eyes it's much more likely to be genuine. Add in the fact we're talking about kids here, and it's probably a safe assumption they're genuinely happy in these clips.”

