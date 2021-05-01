Karachi's Gul Plaza, shops in mobile market sealed over coronavirus SOP violations

Notices displayed outside sealed shops by the office of the Assistant Commissioner, Sub-Division Saddar, District South, Karachi. — Photo courtesy Assistant Commissioner Saddar

Karachi's Gul Plaza along with various shops in Saddar and Arambagh were sealed on Saturday due to violations of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) observed by the district administration.



According to a notification by the assistant commissioner, the Gul Plaza market, located on M A Jinnah Road was sealed due to SOP violations.

Additionally, in Saddar's mobile market area, 100 shops, two salons, and three clothing stores were sealed, whereas near Arambagh, more than 250 shops were also sealed.

The notification said that in Lyari, two transport offices and several shops were sealed, along with fines of Rs32,000 imposed.



Businesses in Sindh are allowed to operated on Saturdays, and remain closed on Fridays and Sundays. The allowed business hours, in view of Ramadan, are from 6am-6pm.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has announced nationwide "stay home, stay safe" guidelines, which will be in effect from May 8-16, with May 10-15 in this period being observed as eid holidays.

In view of the NCOC guidelines, from May 8-16 all businesses will remain closed, as well as intercity transport, and tourist spots. Only essential services it has listed will allowed to operate.



Sindh health minister Dr Azra Pechuho has warned of the South African and Brazilian coronavirus variants being detected in Sindh, after the arrival of the UK variant and urged people to stay at home.

Dr Pechuho said that what adds to the concern is that the South African and Brazilian variants "are not vaccine responsive" and so someone who catches COVID-19 via one of these strains is likely to fall "very ill" despite being inoculated.

She advised the masses to avoid crowds, including small social gatherings inside homes, as well as travelling unnecessarily.

"If you do not do Eid shopping this year, it won't be that big of a deal," she said.







