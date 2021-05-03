Can't connect right now! retry
Monday May 03 2021
Jennifer Garner reacts to ex Ben Affleck's reunion with Jennifer Lopez

Monday May 03, 2021

Jennifer Garner is not at all upset with Ben Affleck spending time with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez took the internet by storm after reuniting briefly a couple of days ago.

Their reunion has sparked a reaction from the Batman star's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. 

According to an insider, the actress is not at all upset with Affleck spending time with Lopez.

"Jen isn't bothered by Ben hanging out with J.Lo or anyone else. She wants what is best for Ben." The source told Entertainment Tonight.

They added, "What matters most to her is Ben being a great dad. They've been in a good groove when it comes to co-parenting for a while and their kids' happiness is Jen's main priority."

On Friday, a Page Six report claimed Affleck and his ex-fiancee hung out together, after she called it quits on her engagement with Alex Rodriguez. 

The outlet reported that "security picks [Ben] up at a nearby location and drops him off after spending a few hours at her house." 

A source then revealed to the publication that Affleck and Lopez aren't striking up a new romance, but are, in fact, still just friends. "They've never not been."

