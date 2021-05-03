Billie Eilish speaks out about the prevalence of sexual exploitation of minors

American singer Billie Eilish is opening up about the sexual exploitation of minors rampant all across the globe.



In an interview with Vogue, the 19-year-old Lovely hit maker spoke about her new single, Your Power, and how it sheds light on an abusive relationship of a minor with an older person.

“[The song is] really not about one person. You might think, ‘it’s because she’s in the music industry’, no dude. It’s everywhere,” she told the magazine.

“I don’t know one girl or woman who hasn’t had a weird experience or a really bad experience. And men too – young boys are taken advantage of constantly,” she continued.

“It doesn’t matter who you are, what your life is, your situation, who you surround yourself with, how strong you are, how smart you are. You can always be taken advantage of,” said the singer.

“That’s a big problem in the world of domestic abuse or statutory rape – girls that were very confident and strong-willed finding themselves in situations where they’re like, ‘oh my god, I’m the victim here?’”

“And it’s so embarrassing and humiliating and demoralising to be in that position of thinking you know so much and then you realise, I’m being abused right now,” she said.