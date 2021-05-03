Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday May 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Billie Eilish speaks out about the prevalence of sexual exploitation of minors

By
Web Desk

Monday May 03, 2021

American singer Billie Eilish is opening up about the sexual exploitation of minors rampant all across the globe.

In an interview with Vogue, the 19-year-old Lovely hit maker spoke about her new single, Your Power, and how it sheds light on an abusive relationship of a minor with an older person.

“[The song is] really not about one person. You might think, ‘it’s because she’s in the music industry’, no dude. It’s everywhere,” she told the magazine.

“I don’t know one girl or woman who hasn’t had a weird experience or a really bad experience. And men too – young boys are taken advantage of constantly,” she continued.

“It doesn’t matter who you are, what your life is, your situation, who you surround yourself with, how strong you are, how smart you are. You can always be taken advantage of,” said the singer.

“That’s a big problem in the world of domestic abuse or statutory rape – girls that were very confident and strong-willed finding themselves in situations where they’re like, ‘oh my god, I’m the victim here?’”

“And it’s so embarrassing and humiliating and demoralising to be in that position of thinking you know so much and then you realise, I’m being abused right now,” she said. 

More From Entertainment:

Caitlyn Jenner stands by her statement on trans girls as criticism piles on

Caitlyn Jenner stands by her statement on trans girls as criticism piles on

Kendall Jenner cuts a gym-honed figure as she heads to Pilates class in West Hollywood

Kendall Jenner cuts a gym-honed figure as she heads to Pilates class in West Hollywood
Victoria Beckham shares special birthday to her husband David Beckham as he turns 46

Victoria Beckham shares special birthday to her husband David Beckham as he turns 46
Queen defies pressure to leave Windsor Castle after security breach

Queen defies pressure to leave Windsor Castle after security breach
Justin Bieber gushes over Hailey as she shows off her incredible physique in latest snap

Justin Bieber gushes over Hailey as she shows off her incredible physique in latest snap
Billie Eilish flaunts her true beauty and hidden tattoo during British Vogue Cover shoot

Billie Eilish flaunts her true beauty and hidden tattoo during British Vogue Cover shoot
Vin Diesel recalls nearly backing away from ‘Fast & Furious’

Vin Diesel recalls nearly backing away from ‘Fast & Furious’
Aurora addresses the trending success of ‘Runaway’

Aurora addresses the trending success of ‘Runaway’
Lady Gaga’s family ‘relieved’ over dognapper arrest

Lady Gaga’s family ‘relieved’ over dognapper arrest
DJ Khaled shares new video with Justin Bieber

DJ Khaled shares new video with Justin Bieber

Sara Ali Khan asks fans to donate plasma as India battles new wave of coronavirus

Sara Ali Khan asks fans to donate plasma as India battles new wave of coronavirus

BTS unveil release date for brand new single ‘Butter’

BTS unveil release date for brand new single ‘Butter’

Latest

view all