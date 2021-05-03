Can't connect right now! retry
Monday May 03 2021
Royal photographer weighs in on Prince Philip's incredible support to Queen

Monday May 03, 2021

Royal photographer Chris Jackson spoke of his experience photographing the Queen and the late Prince Philip.

Chris was the photographer who took the couple’s last official portrait to mark their 73rd anniversary.

Speaking about the late Duke of Edinburgh, he was full of compliments.

“I do think you know it's an incredible achievement to reach a 73rd wedding anniversary," he said. 

“The Duke was, you know, the perfect consort for the Queen, longest-reigning consort in the world, and he was this incredible partner to the Queen.

“He gave his support in his unique and sort of humorous way and I think that's what was so special about capturing that moment.

"And it was lovely to see the link between the grandchildren and the anniversary card they sent, which was very special.”

