Monday May 03 2021
Monday May 03, 2021

Prince William, Harry haven’t yet ‘buried the hatchet’ after UK visit

An insider recently weighed in on the current state of Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship.

The insider spoke to Us Weekly and during their interview, were quoted saying, “Harry did speak to William while he was in the U.K., so in that respect, they made some progress. But they definitely haven’t reached the stage where all is forgiven nor have they buried the hatchet.”

Even body language expert Elaine Swann weighed in on the brothers’ last public appearance and admitted, “William did his best to open his body language toward his brother.”

“You have to look at the fact that he turned it toward him. And so, in that opening, that’s saying, ‘Come on in. Let’s talk, let’s chat.’ He didn’t walk side by side, but he actually turned toward his brother.”

