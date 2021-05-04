Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday May 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Bill and Melinda Gates confirm divorce, say they will 'end their marriage'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 04, 2021

Bill and Melinda Gates, co-founders of the Gates Foundation. — Reuters/File

Billionaire couple Bill Gates and Melinda Gates on Monday afternoon announced they had decided to end their marriage as "they can no longer grow as a couple".

In a joint statement issued to announce an end to their marriage, the couple said: "After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage."

Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy and productive lives, they said.

"We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives," the couple said.

Bill and Melinda, in the statement, urged everyone to give them space and privacy for their family as they begin to navigate "this new life".

More to follow....

More From World:

In a year, 49 journalists lost their lives in the line of duty worldwide

In a year, 49 journalists lost their lives in the line of duty worldwide
World Press Freedom Day being observed today

World Press Freedom Day being observed today

Pfizer in talks with India over expedited approval for COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer in talks with India over expedited approval for COVID-19 vaccine
Muslim business tycoon Azim Premji is the most generous man in India

Muslim business tycoon Azim Premji is the most generous man in India
India reports first foreign diplomat casualty from COVID-19

India reports first foreign diplomat casualty from COVID-19
Saudi Arabia will allow 'immunised' citizens to travel from May 17

Saudi Arabia will allow 'immunised' citizens to travel from May 17
Large fuel truck fire in Kabul kills seven: officials

Large fuel truck fire in Kabul kills seven: officials
Modi's ruling party loses crucial Indian state election

Modi's ruling party loses crucial Indian state election
Pakistan-born professor appointed pro-vice-chancellor of Cambridge University

Pakistan-born professor appointed pro-vice-chancellor of Cambridge University
India reports nearly 400,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day

India reports nearly 400,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day
ISS astronauts return to Earth after 6-month mission on space

ISS astronauts return to Earth after 6-month mission on space
Ontario becomes epicentre of coronavirus pandemic in Canada

Ontario becomes epicentre of coronavirus pandemic in Canada

Latest

view all