Bill and Melinda Gates confirm divorce, say they will 'end their marriage'

Billionaire couple Bill Gates and Melinda Gates on Monday afternoon announced they had decided to end their marriage as "they can no longer grow as a couple".

In a joint statement issued to announce an end to their marriage, the couple said: "After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage."

Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy and productive lives, they said.

"We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives," the couple said.

Bill and Melinda, in the statement, urged everyone to give them space and privacy for their family as they begin to navigate "this new life".

