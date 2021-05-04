Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday May 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Ariana Grande, The Weeknd's collab Save Your Tears tops US singles chart

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 04, 2021

American singer Weeknd is creating a lot of buzz these days as recently the singer has a collab with the Side To Side singer Ariana Grande - a hit that soared to number one spot on the music chart.

The remix of Save Your Tears jumped five positions to top the Billboard Hot 100. The two singers dropped the remix version of their collab - Save Your Tears - along with both the song and an animated music video on April 22, 2021.

The single Save Your Tears - a remix from the Weeknd’s album After Hours  - is their latest collaboration  

Save Your Tears is an animated music video featuring caricatures of both the singers playing around within a genetic facility designed to create humans.

The 31-year-old Blinding Lights singer and the Light Is Coming singer first worked together on a collab back in 2014 for “Love Me Harder.”

Ariana Grande's studio album My Everything, won hearts by peaking at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100. The singers reteamed for a song on Grande’s 2020 album, Positions, titled “Off the Table." The singers also wrote it together.

See this week’s top 10 below:

1. “Save Your Tears (with Ariana Grande) (remix)“, weekend (Five posts ascended)

2. “Leave the door open“, Silk Sonic(Same center)

3. “Peaches (Fort Givon and Daniel Caesar)“, Justin Beiber (Same center)

4. “Rapstar“, Polo G. (Three positions dropped)

5. ”Lifting (feat. DaBaby)“, Dua Lipa (Same center)

6. “Kiss Me More (sza feat)“, Doja Cat (He ascended two places)

7. ”Montero (call me by your name)“, Lil Nas X (Three positions dropped)

8. “An astronaut in the ocean“, The masked wolf (One position dropped)

9. “Top“, Cardi B. (Same center)

10. “driver’s license“, Olivia Rodrigo (Two positions fell)

More From Entertainment:

Beyonce had unique party with former Destiny's Child members

Beyonce had unique party with former Destiny's Child members
Billie Eilish to make history to become Met Gala's youngest co-chair

Billie Eilish to make history to become Met Gala's youngest co-chair
Princess Charlotte is her father Prince William's lookalike in new birthday photo

Princess Charlotte is her father Prince William's lookalike in new birthday photo
Insiders weigh in on Queen Elizabeth’s new royal trespasser

Insiders weigh in on Queen Elizabeth’s new royal trespasser
Mila Kunis admits to leaving Ashton Kutcher with bad investing advice

Mila Kunis admits to leaving Ashton Kutcher with bad investing advice
Rebel Wilson opens up about ‘bad news’: ‘Doesn’t make sense’

Rebel Wilson opens up about ‘bad news’: ‘Doesn’t make sense’
Victoria Beckham features ‘lookalike’ birthday ballon for David Beckham

Victoria Beckham features ‘lookalike’ birthday ballon for David Beckham
Prince William, Harry haven’t yet ‘buried the hatchet’ after UK visit

Prince William, Harry haven’t yet ‘buried the hatchet’ after UK visit
Dwayne Johnson dishes over his ‘soft features’: ‘People asked if I was a girl’

Dwayne Johnson dishes over his ‘soft features’: ‘People asked if I was a girl’
Eddie Murphy sheds light on the negatives of childhood stardom

Eddie Murphy sheds light on the negatives of childhood stardom
Zayn Malik dishes details on new music, parenting

Zayn Malik dishes details on new music, parenting
'Kate Middleton helped Prince William find ground, stability'

'Kate Middleton helped Prince William find ground, stability'

Latest

view all