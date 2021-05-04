Jennifer Lopez leaves jaws on floors as she shows off her incredible beauty in silver jumpsuit

Jennifer Lopez appeared to be a beauty queen as she showed off her true beauty in a stunning jumpsuit to tease her ex-beau Alex Rodriguez.



The superstar left jaws on the floor as she showcased her sensational figure in an eye-popping dress that left little to the imagination.



In her latest Instagram snaps, the 51-year-old songstress flaunted her killer curves to show the former baseball player what he's missing.

The singer/ actress's fans went wild for the steamy post, with over 2.1 million Instagram users showing their support by 'hitting' the like button.

J Lo's hair and makeup team also used their talents to elevate her beauty, creating drama with an earthy eye-shadow palette, along with fluttery lashes, bronzed cheekbones and lashings of pink lip gloss.



Jennifer Lopez's latest looks certainly cranked up the heat, proving that age is just a number as she posed up a storm in the glitzy item that captured attention.