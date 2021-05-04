Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday May 04 2021
Swat: Video of police torturing a citizen goes viral after traffic accident

SWAT: A video has recently gone viral on social media in which a few policemen could be seen beating and manhandling a citizen after a traffic accident occurred in Saidu Sharif, Geo News reported Tuesday.

Per the report, police reached the spot after two vehicles collided in front of the Saidu Sharif Hospital, following which a scuffle broke out between a man and the police.

In the video, policemen could be seen kicking, punching, and roughly handling the citizen before pushing him into the police mobile. 

According to the Superintendent of Police (SP) Traffic Shah Hassan, the two citizens first got into an altercation and later clashed with the police, which disrupted the flow of traffic.


