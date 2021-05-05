Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday May 05 2021
Megan Fox fans left confused as she shares new picture

Wednesday May 05, 2021

Megan Fox on Tuesday left millions of people in awe of her beauty as she posted a new picture on her Instagram.

More than 1.2 million had liked her photo within a few hours after the "Transformers" actress shared it.

Her post contained two pictures from the same angle and were shared with a caption that left fans confused.

The caption accompanying Megan's post read, "A case of mistaken identity."

  

The actress is currently dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly after parting her ways with husband Brian Austin Green.

