Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Thursday May 06 2021
By
AFP

Blue Origin will fly first crew to space in July

By
AFP

Thursday May 06, 2021

WASHINGTON: Jeff Bezos´ Blue Origin will send its first crew to space on July 20 and is offering one of the seats to the winner of an online auction, the company said Wednesday.

The trip will last a total of ten minutes, four of which passengers will spend above the Karman line that marks the recognized boundary between Earth´s atmosphere and space.

"We´ve been perfecting our ability to launch, land and repeat," a video accompanying the announcement said.

"Our next launch will be the first time astronauts will fly aboard New Shepard."

The reusable suborbital rocket system was named after Alan Shepard, who sixty years ago on Wednesday became the first American in space.

New Shepard has successfully carried out 15 uncrewed test runs launching from its facility in the Guadalupe Mountains of West Texas.

After lift-off, the capsule, which carries up to six crew members, separates from its booster, then spends four minutes at an altitude exceeding 60 miles (100 kilometers), during which time those on board experience weightlessness and can observe the curvature of Earth from space.

The booster lands autonomously on a pad two miles (3.2 kilometers) from the launch site, and the capsule floats back to the surface with three large parachutes that bring it down to about a mile an hour when it lands.

Blue Origin said the bidding will be unsealed on May 19 before a final-stage live online auction on July 12 when the winner is announced.

The proceeds will go to the company´s foundation, Club for the Future, which aims to inspire future generations to pursue careers in STEM.

More From Sci-Tech:

Facebook´s Workplace tool grows as jobs go remote

Facebook´s Workplace tool grows as jobs go remote
WhatsApp working on end-to-end encrypted backups

WhatsApp working on end-to-end encrypted backups
Apple, Epic lock horns over app market under 'Apple monopoly'

Apple, Epic lock horns over app market under 'Apple monopoly'
Apple faces down ‘Fortnite’ creator Epic Games in major antitrust trial

Apple faces down ‘Fortnite’ creator Epic Games in major antitrust trial
Update: Photos and videos on WhatsApp are now even bigger

Update: Photos and videos on WhatsApp are now even bigger
Apple, Facebook earn massive profits amid increased scrutiny

Apple, Facebook earn massive profits amid increased scrutiny
Despite pushback, Apple to enhance app privacy

Despite pushback, Apple to enhance app privacy
Over 19,000 social media accounts taken down for spreading terrorism, inciting hate: NACTA

Over 19,000 social media accounts taken down for spreading terrorism, inciting hate: NACTA
Bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies suffer hefty losses over Biden's tax plans

Bitcoin, other cryptocurrencies suffer hefty losses over Biden's tax plans
WhatsApp web update: Version 2.21.8.14 released

WhatsApp web update: Version 2.21.8.14 released
Microsoft update: How to save yourself from possible cyber attacks

Microsoft update: How to save yourself from possible cyber attacks
NASA converts carbon dioxide from air on Mars into breathable oxygen

NASA converts carbon dioxide from air on Mars into breathable oxygen

Latest

view all